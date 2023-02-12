As of February 11th, Bitcoin, which is the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, saw a rise of 0.67% and was trading at $21,865.01. Meanwhile, Ethereum had a major drop of 0.12% and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dip: Take Advantage of the Temporary Drop - February 12, 2023
- The Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2023 - February 12, 2023
- Jacob & Co’s $350,000 Astronomia Solar Bitcoin is Your Accountant’s Worst Nightmare - February 11, 2023