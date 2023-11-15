Bitcoin’s value lowered to $34,970 Tuesday afternoon It was despite the welcome CPI data in October and amid BlackRock’s endorsement Bitcoin has been slowly erasing its recent gains since Tuesday …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dips 4% Despite TradFi Involvement In Recent Price Rally - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Experts Say BTC Coin Destined To Pump To $48K Soon While This Presale Foreshadows The ETF Announcement - November 15, 2023
- BTC price bounces at 1-week lows as Bitcoin whales sell into $35K - November 15, 2023