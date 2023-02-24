Bitcoin dropped sharply on Friday—dragging the rest of the digital asset market with it—after key inflation data came in and seemingly rattled investors. The biggest cryptocurrency is currently down 3% in 24 hours,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dips After Key Inflation Indicator Rattles Market - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Falls Back Toward Week’s Low on Inflation Worry - February 24, 2023
- As The Bitcoin Price Rises, The Landscape For Public Mining Investment Improves - February 24, 2023