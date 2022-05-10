Bitcoin dips below $30,000, drops more than 56% from its all-time high
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-05-09
Bitcoin dropped below the $30,000 price level late Monday. At its lowest price point, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was more than 12% lower on the day — and more than 56% off its November …
