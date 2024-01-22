The price of bitcoin dropped below $40,000 as excitement around the launch of the first U.S. exchange-traded funds holding the digital currency abated. Bitcoin traded at around $39,936 as of 3:10 p.m
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops Below $39,000 - January 23, 2024
- FTX selling $1 billion of Grayscale’s bitcoin ETF has spurred major outflows from the fund since SEC approval, report says - January 22, 2024
- Bitcoin was up 155% in 2023—but should you invest? Here’s what experts say - January 22, 2024