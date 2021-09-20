Bitcoin slumped to $43,442 on Monday, dipping 8.11%, as discouraging news about the Chinese real estate company Evergrande set off a panicked selling spree among traders. In the past day alone, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dips Below $44,000 Over Concerns About Evergrande - September 20, 2021
- Crypto Markets Suddenly Lose $250 Billion In Value As Evergrande Turmoil Pummels Bitcoin, Ethereum And Other Major Cryptocurrencies - September 20, 2021
- Bitcoin drops 10% to below $43,000 as risky assets tumble globally, regulatory concerns intensify - September 20, 2021