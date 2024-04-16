CoinDesk’s Indices Bitcoin Trend Indicator (BTI) has flipped to neutral from bullish, signaling a weakening of upside momentum. The BTI is a daily signal communicating the direction and strength of bitcoin’s price trends through a purpose-built algorithm.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kraken, Coinbase Release New Bitcoin Ads Ahead Of Halving As BTC Slumps - April 16, 2024
- Bitcoin Dips Below $62.5K as CoinDesk’s BTC Trend Indicator Turns Neutral - April 16, 2024
- Bitcoin Miners Concerned Over Norway’s New Data Centre Law - April 15, 2024