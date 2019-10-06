Investing.com – Bitcoin fell bellow the $7,987.3 level on Sunday. Bitcoin was trading at 7,987.3 by 02:48 (06:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 1.92% on the day. It was the largest one-day …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dips Below 7,987.3 Level, Down 2% - October 6, 2019
- Canadian Mining Firm Is First Bitcoin Company to Hit Toronto Stock Exchange - October 5, 2019
- Secure the Bag: Cutting Transactions in Half to Resolve Bitcoin Network Congestion - October 5, 2019