There’s no specific presidential candidate who will make a difference to Bitcoin, but Joe Biden might be more favorable in the long term.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin doesn’t care who wins the US election — it will rise in value regardless of the outcome, a cryptocurrency fund chief says - October 31, 2020
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP, Chainlink, And Litecoin Have Suddenly Surged—Here’s Why - October 31, 2020
- $14K: Bitcoin Hits Highest Level Since January 2018 - October 31, 2020