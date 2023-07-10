Digital asset crypto funds saw US$136mln (£106mln) worth of inflows in the week ending July 7, marking the third net positive week in a row, according …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin dominates digital asset fund space despite sharp turnover decline - July 10, 2023
- US home prices are poised to tumble – while bitcoin may surge to $50,000 by December, crypto investor says - July 10, 2023
- Analysts at Standard Chartered Say Bitcoin can Potentially Reach $120,000 by The End of 2024 - July 10, 2023