Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 4.09% to $66,787.00. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $69,644.11 to its current price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why bitcoin is falling ahead of CPI report and the Fed meeting - June 11, 2024
- Bitcoin Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours - June 11, 2024
- Bitcoin sinks below $67,000 before inflation data and the Fed’s interest rate decision - June 11, 2024