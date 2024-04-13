Several major altcoins felt twice the impact as Bitcoin went down, recording double-digit losses. Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Toncoin (TON), Cardamom (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have all seen losses above 10% in the past twenty-four hours. This confirms Bitcoin’s high correlation with altcoins.
