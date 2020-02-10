Bitcoin Drops $300 in Seconds Under $10K as ‘Mild Dip’ Fills CME Gap

In a now-classic move, Bitcoin abandoned higher levels just briefly to fill a gap left between two futures trading sessions this weekend. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $10,000 on Feb. 10 as sudden …
