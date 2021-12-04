Bitcoin Drops $9K in an Hour on Spot Market Selling; El Salvador Again Buys The Dip

The price of bitcoin plummeted early Saturday, falling nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to a temporary low of $42,000 before bouncing up to $45,000. Bitcoin has fallen some $15,000 over the past …
