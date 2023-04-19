Bitcoin dropped below the closely watched $30,000 level amid a wider retreat in crypto prices as concerns about inflation prompted a bout of caution in global markets. The largest token fell as much as 4.5% before paring some of the slide to trade at about …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops About 4%, Slips Below $30,000 Amid Crypto Selloff - April 19, 2023
- Bitcoin mining to tackle gas flaring for a sustainable future - April 19, 2023
- CME Seeks to Expand Bitcoin Options Trading by Adding Daily Expiries - April 19, 2023