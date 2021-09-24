Bitcoin drops after China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China is ramping up its cryptocurrency crackdown. On Friday, Chinese government agencies declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal and banned crypto mining across the country, Reuters reports.
