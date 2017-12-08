Bitcoin drops after dramatic gains ahead of futures launch

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin lost almost a fifth of its value in 10 hours on Friday, having surged more than 40 percent in the preceding 48 hours, sparking fears the market may be heading for a price collapse. In a hectic day on Thursday, bitcoin …
