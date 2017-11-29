After hitting a record high for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday, Bitcoin fell sharply soon after zooming past $11,000. Earlier in the day, Bitcoin rose as much as 15 percent, but by mid-afternoon, the virtual currency was trading at $9,500, down 3.7 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops After Topping $11,000 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - November 29, 2017
- Bitcoin Mania: Even Grandma Wants In on the Action - November 29, 2017
- IRS Wins Bitcoin Fight, Gets Access to 14,000 Coinbase Accounts - November 29, 2017