Bitcoin slid Monday to its lowest point in the past seven days, with traders saying bearish signals are appearing after the cryptocurrency’s 30 percent rebound from a market bottom in mid-March. After …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops as Traders See Bearish Signals in Futures Markets - April 13, 2020
- Former hedge-fund titan Mike Novogratz says now’s the time to buy bitcoin — even though it’s down more than 30% over 2 months - April 13, 2020
- Blockchain Bites: ‘Immunity Passports,’ a Darknet Pharmacist and How Bitcoin Miners Prepare for the Halving - April 13, 2020