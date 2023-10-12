Bitcoin fell a fifth day, dropping below $27 000 for the first time since September, with traders citing the conflict in the Middle East as weighing on investor sentiment. The largest digital asset by …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops below $27 000 with Middle East conflict weighing on sentiment - October 12, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin struggles to hold $26,500; Ethereum trades above $1,550; Altcoins mixed - October 12, 2023
- WATCH: Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Is Happening Now in Amsterdam - October 12, 2023