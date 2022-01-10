Bitcoin drops below $40K for first time in 3 months as fear set to ‘accelerate’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-01-10
Bitcoin ( BTC) fell below the landmark $40,000 mark for the first time since September 2021 on Jan. 10, heightening a rout which began six weeks ago. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)