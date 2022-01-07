Bitcoin continued its drop on Friday, falling below $42,000 to levels not seen since September. The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 3.5% to $41598.86 marking a tumble of about 40% from its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops Below $42,000 to Lowest Level Since September - January 7, 2022
- Kazakhstan internet shutdown deals blow to global bitcoin mining operation - January 6, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Fall Around Rs 4 Lakh In One Week. Why Are Prices Falling? Know Here - January 6, 2022