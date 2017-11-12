Bitcoin drops below $6K, keeps going

The bitcoin selloff continues unabated, with the price dropping to $5.6K, down another 15% over the past 24 hours. At the same time, Bitcoin Cash, a rival whose key supporter, Roger Ver – who carries the nickname Bitcoin Jesus for his enthusiasm over the …
