Bitcoin fell below the US$60,000 mark for the first time since early May, according to CoinGecko data, as Mt. Gox prepares to disburse funds from creditors. On Monday, the Mt. Gox trustee announced that it will start repaying creditors next week …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops below US$60,000 as Mt. Gox repayment looms - June 24, 2024
- Why Bitcoin is falling as Mt. Gox says repayments for stolen assets to begin next month - June 24, 2024
- Bitcoin is ‘going to explode much higher’: Michael Lee - June 24, 2024