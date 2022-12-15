Bitcoin fell from the $18,000 mark after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and indicated there would be further hikes next year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops following Fed decision after topping $18,000 for first time in over a month - December 15, 2022
- Perplexing Tranquility? Bitcoin’s Implied Volatility Hits Lowest Since October 2020 - December 15, 2022
- BTC price levels to watch as Bitcoin dives below $17.5K post-FOMC - December 15, 2022