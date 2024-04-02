Bitcoin fell below $66,500 during the Asian hours as the dollar index rose above 105.00 for the first time since mid-November. Data released on Monday shows that U.S. manufacturing activity …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops Over 5% as Upbeat U.S. Factory Data Powers Dollar Index to Nearly 5-Month High - April 2, 2024
- Standard Chartered extends Bitcoin target to $150K, Binance Coin investors double down on new coin - April 2, 2024
- Bitcoin 5% flash crash leads to $165M in leveraged crypto liquidations - April 2, 2024