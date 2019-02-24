The top 20 cryptocurrencies report sharp losses — Bitcoin falls under $3,900 after breaking the $4,150 mark earlier today. Bitcoin falls sharply back under $3,900 from over $4,000 as the top 20 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops Sharply to Below $3,900, Total Market Cap Sheds $15 Billion - February 24, 2019
- Bitcoin Buying Up After One Look at ‘Wet Noodle’ JPM Coin, Says Max Keiser - February 24, 2019
- After Soaring Yesterday, Bitcoin’s Suddenly Gone Into Freefall - February 24, 2019