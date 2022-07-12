Bitcoin Drops to $19.7K as Recession Concerns Weigh on Financial Markets, Euro Nears Dollar Parity

Bitcoin dropped through a major support level Tuesday, falling below $19,700 amid a sell-off in broader markets that saw equity indexes decline and the euro approach parity with the U.S. dollar.
