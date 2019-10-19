Bitcoin continues to show the same relative stability in price that it has exhibited over the last two weeks, as bears and bulls fight for dominance near the $8,000 per coin zone. While Bitcoin was …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops to $7,900 amid a ho-hum trading week - October 18, 2019
- Crypto Markets Turn Red Once Again, Bitcoin Price Hovers Under $8K - October 18, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Grinding Market Slowly Drives Through Support - October 18, 2019