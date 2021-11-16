Bitcoin slid toward the $60,000 level amid a broad retreat in the cryptocurrency market. The largest digital token was trading 4.5% lower at about $61,000 as of 11:57 a.m. in Singapore on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops Toward $60,000 Level Amid Broad Crypto Retreat - November 16, 2021
- Bitcoin drops nearly 7% toward $60,000 as major cryptocurrencies plunge - November 16, 2021
- Some investors think Bitcoin could break $100,000 by year end: Korea Blockchain Association - November 15, 2021