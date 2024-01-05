Bitcoin stumbled on Friday as traders braced for an upcoming decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on whether to approve an exchange-traded fund tied directly to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Edges Lower As Traders Await SEC Bitcoin ETF Move - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin Magazine Editorial Policy on Bitcoin Tokens - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: As BTC Bear Peter Schiff Says ETF Approvals May Trigger A Crash, This Bitcoin Derivative Rockets Past $7.5 Million - January 5, 2024