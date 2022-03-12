Bitcoin educator and former KCRA 3 reporter Natalie Brunell explained the good and bad news about the proposed oversight over the cryptocurrency market by the Biden Administration.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price plummets in response to ATM shutdown in the UK, pronounce it “illegal” - March 12, 2022
- Bitcoin educator explains new Biden Admin. plans for crypto market - March 12, 2022
- Bitcoin educator explains President Biden’s oversight executive order for oversight over crypto market - March 12, 2022