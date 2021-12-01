Generally speaking, Crypto market is still in an intraday corrective recovery after that five-wave fall, so as BTC. However, the strongest cryptocurrencies like ETH may retest the highs, while other …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin takes a hit from the Fed and its possible acceleration of tapering stimulus - December 1, 2021
- Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Looks for a recovery before turning down - December 1, 2021
- Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary BitNile Issues Bimonthly Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report - December 1, 2021