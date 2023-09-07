On August 23, Bitcoin (BTC) entrepreneur Jack Liu returned to the spotlight with a novel proposition for the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain community. Drawing inspiration from the nLockTime functionality inherent in Bitcoin, the top crypto for beginners, Liu seeks to enable users to lock their Bitcoin assets for prolonged durations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin network faces severe congestion with over 550K unconfirmed transactions - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Entrepreneur Returns with Another Bitcoin SV (BSV) Blockchain Innovation: Can it Match VC Spectra? - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Riot Platform Made a Record $31 Million From Power Credits in August - September 7, 2023