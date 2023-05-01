That means the asset is also down 8.7% from the April high of $30,979 it hit just two weeks ago. Bitcoin had been on a roll: it surged past $30,000 for the first time in 10 months on April 10. It has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Survived SVB And Silvergate Bank Fails; It Will Survive First Republic’s, Too - May 2, 2023
- These Influencers Give a Bitcoin Price Prediction of $100k, But AiDoge Is The Best Crypto Buy Today - May 2, 2023
- Bitcoin slips below $28,000 as investors keep a wary eye on US inflation data - May 2, 2023