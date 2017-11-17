The price of bitcoin surged Friday to a record near $8,000, erasing the sharp pullback last weekend in a stretch that is volatile even by the digital currency’s standards. After slumping more than 25% over four days, bitcoin roared back this week …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Erases Losses, Snaps Back to Nearly $8,000 - November 17, 2017
- Bitcoin Nears a Record $8,000, Leaving Monday’s Sell-Off Behind - November 17, 2017
- Bitcoin closes in on $8,000 - November 17, 2017