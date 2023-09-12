Several leading figures in the world of finance have expressed optimism about the approval of a spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the near future. Among these voices are Ark Invest CEO …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hangs Above $25K As Market Awaits News On Inflation, Spot Bitcoin ETF Application - September 12, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Approval: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood And Blockchain Investor O.D. Kobo Forecast Positive Outcome - September 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Price-Volatility Correlation Turns Negative Again as Crypto Traders Eye FTX Liquidations - September 12, 2023