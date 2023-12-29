Bitcoin [BTC] is expected to correct to as low as $32,000 next month following the potential approval of a spot ETF, according to data provider
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETF Approval Tipped to Be ‘Sell The News’ Event: CryptoQuant - December 29, 2023
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys Over $92M Worth Of ProShares Bitcoin ETF, Sells Coinbase, Block And Palantir Shares - December 29, 2023
- Crypto Stocks, Bitcoin Miners Sell-Off as Profit-Taking Caps Explosive Year-End - December 29, 2023