On Tuesday, there was a rapid surge in both Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices, driven by an erroneous tweet from Cointelegraph falsely claiming the SEC’s approval of Blac
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETF Approval Would Have Limited Impact To Coinbase’s P&L: Barclay’s Analyst - October 19, 2023
- Bitcoin maintains key level, while Tesla’s BTC holdings remain unchanged - October 19, 2023
- Bitcoin Slips but Cryptos Stay Afloat as ETF Hopes Persist - October 19, 2023