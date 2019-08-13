On August 13, 2019, news broke that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has put three bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) on the regulatory backburner. Not too long ago, Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETF Delayed Again, but Wall Street Already Has Its On-Ramps - August 13, 2019
- Cryptocurrency Market Sees Red as Bitcoin Slumps Below $11,000 - August 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Draws Premium in Argentina and Hong Kong Amid Sell-Off - August 13, 2019