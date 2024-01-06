Key filings for a spot bitcoin exchange traded fund rolled in on Friday, showing progress issuers are making ahead of a final decision, with a few steps remaining. Why it matters: Two things need to happen before a shop can launch a bitcoin ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 1 ETF I Like Better Than Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF in 2024 - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF hopefuls amend filings as SEC decision nears - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin Slumps Amid ETF Speculation at Fever Pitch - January 5, 2024