Kraken CEO Dave Ripley reacts to crypto exchange Coinbase winning approval to offer futures trading in the U.S. on ‘The Claman Countdown.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETF in the US will happen at some point: Kraken CEO Dave Ripley - August 16, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) outlook as FOMC minutes signal possible interest rates pause in 2023 - August 16, 2023
- Beyond Bitcoin: Kei Nozaki’s Visionary Roadmap for Blockchain Integration in Berlin and Its Ripple Effect in the Global Crypto Ecosystem - August 16, 2023