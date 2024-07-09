Bitcoin ETFs have posted their largest day of inflows in over a month amid bearish sentiment stemming from German government BTC sales and Mt. Gox repayments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin traders ‘under pressure’ after deepest correction since 2022 erases profits - July 10, 2024
- Cryptocurrency Price Movements Today: Bitcoin Briefly Spikes Above $59,000 - July 10, 2024
- Altcoinist: $1.5M Raised By Bitcoin.com Co-founder And ETH Dev To Revolutionize Creator Monetization - July 10, 2024