The general public does not know this yet, but there is no longer any doubt that a Bitcoin spot ETF will come to the US market, writes Charlie McGlynn of XREX. It’s just a matter of when.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETF: The quiet 800-pound gorilla in the room is about to roar - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike After JPMorgan Enters Blockchain Deposit Tokens: Analyst Says BTC Is ‘Going Higher Soon’ - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Drop Before Halving Expected, Will It Get Worse In September? - September 7, 2023