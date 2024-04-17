Riot Platforms CEO Jason Les says the Bitcoin ETFs were such an incredibly positive catalyst and expects a very positive move in Bitcoin over the coming months. He speaks with Sonali Basak and Tim Stenovec on “Bloomberg Crypto.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs an Incredible Catalyst: Riot Platforms CEO - April 16, 2024
- Bitcoin Miners Fall Even as CEOs Say They’re Ready for Halving - April 16, 2024
- Bitcoin Traders Brace for Runes Launch by Setting Up Their Own Nodes—Why? - April 16, 2024