The first Bitcoin exchange-traded funds could launch as soon as next week, but the fee wars between the likes of Fidelity Investments and Invesco have already begun.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs Are Almost Here. The Fee War Is Already Heating Up. - January 3, 2024
- Bitcoin tops $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 as crypto jumps to kick off new year - January 3, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Minted $4 Billion In Fees In Just Last 30 Days - January 2, 2024