After long-awaited spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds made their debut this week, investors are now weighing the prospects of eventual approval of similar ether ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday greenlighted 11 spot bitcoin ETFs for the first time.
