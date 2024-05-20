Bitcoin’s goal of creating a decentralized financial system may be challenged by ETFs “dragging money back into the TradFi world,” according to the macro researcher.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- After GameStop Price Crash, Meme Stock Traders Have A Surprising New Bitcoin And Crypto Target - May 20, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs are ‘orange FOMO poker chips’ that siphon on-chain funds back into TradFi - May 20, 2024
- BlockDAG’s Keynote Drives Success Having Distributed Over 9.2B Coins, Surpasses Bitcoin Cash Upgrade and Cosmos (ATOM) Price - May 20, 2024