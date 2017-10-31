Institutional investors drooling over the returns from bitcoin but barred from buying it will soon have their chance in the futures market and, eventually, exchange-traded funds. CME Group Inc., the world’s largest exchange, said on Tuesday it plans to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs Are the Next Step After Futures - October 31, 2017
- Bitcoin Growing Up as Futures Open Floodgates to Wall Street - October 31, 2017
- CME Group Launching Bitcoin Futures In Q4 To ‘Professionalize’ Crypto Asset Class - October 31, 2017