Institutional interest in Bitcoin is on the rise, with data from Coingecko revealing that the 12 largest Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) globally now hold a total of 102,619 BTC as of Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs gain momentum amid growing institutional interest - September 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Miners’ Digital Power Network Shows Off Industry Consolidation - September 22, 2023
- Real estate or Bitcoin: Which is more reliable? - September 22, 2023